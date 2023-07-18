Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Guardians on July 18, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Mitch Keller Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Keller Stats
- The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|5.0
|8
|5
|4
|7
|1
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 28
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mitch Keller's player props with BetMGM.
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has put up 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.330/.438 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He has a .232/.318/.387 slash line on the year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 100 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.356/.494 on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Josh Naylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Naylor Stats
- Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 69 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a slash line of .313/.353/.510 so far this year.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Naylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rangers
|Jul. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Josh Naylor or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.