Bryan Reynolds and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Keller Stats

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.31), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 7.0 1 0 0 4 5 at Dodgers Jul. 3 5.0 8 5 4 7 1 vs. Padres Jun. 28 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 7.0 5 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 5.0 5 4 4 7 3

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.330/.438 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .232/.318/.387 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 100 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .282/.356/.494 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 21 walks and 69 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.353/.510 so far this year.

Naylor has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 at Rangers Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

