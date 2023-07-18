Logan Allen will start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Henry Davis on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (83).

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .381 slugging percentage.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Pittsburgh is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (388 total).

The Pirates' .313 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.383).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-4) out for his 20th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

Keller has 12 quality starts this season.

Keller will try to extend a 19-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo Shohei Ohtani 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Osvaldo Bido Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Mitch Keller Yu Darvish

