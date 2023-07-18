Tuesday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53) versus the Cleveland Guardians (46-48) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates and Logan Allen for the Guardians.

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Bookmakers have not installed the Pirates as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

Pittsburgh is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pirates, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Pittsburgh has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 388 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).

