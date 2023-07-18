Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .242.
- In 51.3% of his games this year (41 of 80), Joe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Joe has driven home a run in 19 games this season (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.248
|AVG
|.237
|.378
|OBP
|.295
|.381
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|10
|31/20
|K/BB
|46/8
|0
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.88 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Allen will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
