Carlos Santana -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 86 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (31 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .236 AVG .228 .326 OBP .309 .395 SLG .380 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 30/21 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings