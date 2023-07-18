Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 57 of 80 games this year (71.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 80), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.230
|AVG
|.287
|.327
|OBP
|.333
|.353
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|25
|25/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Allen will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
