On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .267 with 49 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

McCutchen has had a hit in 48 of 76 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (19 of 76), with more than one RBI seven times (9.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .291 AVG .243 .398 OBP .360 .418 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 29/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings