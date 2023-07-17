The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (45-48), at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound, while Quinn Priester will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry has been named the starter for the Guardians and will make his first start this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 23 times this year.

He has an ERA of 3.04, a 3.2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.162 in 23 games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.