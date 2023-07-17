Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (45-48) on Monday, July 17, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+105). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-0, 3.04 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Pirates and Guardians game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (+105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Pirates bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 27 out of the 46 games, or 58.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 21-16 (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 3-1 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 25 of 61 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+195) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) - 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.