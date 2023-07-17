Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday.

Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 83 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Pirates' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 388 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Quinn Priester gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 22-year-old right-hander.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo Shohei Ohtani 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Osvaldo Bido Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson

