How to Watch the Pirates vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday.
Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 83 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Pirates' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh has scored 388 runs (just 4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Quinn Priester gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 22-year-old right-hander.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Nelson
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Away
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Ross Stripling
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Alex Cobb
|7/16/2023
|Giants
|L 8-4
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Alex Wood
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Xzavion Curry
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Shohei Ohtani
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|Tyler Anderson
