Monday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-48) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.

The probable starters are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Quinn Priester for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 25 of 61 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (388 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates Schedule