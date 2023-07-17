Pirates vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-48) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 17.
The probable starters are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Quinn Priester for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.
- The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (39.7%) in those games.
- This year, Pittsburgh has won 25 of 61 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (388 total runs).
- Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Nelson
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Carmen Mlodzinski vs Zach Davies
|July 14
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Rich Hill vs Ross Stripling
|July 15
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Johan Oviedo vs Alex Cobb
|July 16
|Giants
|L 8-4
|Osvaldo Bido vs Alex Wood
|July 17
|Guardians
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Xzavion Curry
|July 18
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|July 19
|Guardians
|-
|Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale
|July 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Shohei Ohtani
|July 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Reid Detmers
|July 23
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Tyler Anderson
