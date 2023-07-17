Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on July 17 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 57 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .226 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 40 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.5%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 30 games this year (37.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .214 AVG .240 .340 OBP .361 .427 SLG .570 14 XBH 16 7 HR 12 22 RBI 26 47/25 K/BB 52/21 5 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings