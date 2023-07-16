Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.
- Marcano has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including seven multi-hit games (11.1%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20.6% of his games this season, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.247
|.266
|OBP
|.316
|.375
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Wood (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8 -- the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
