Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.
  • Marcano has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including seven multi-hit games (11.1%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.8%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 20.6% of his games this season, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 33
.240 AVG .247
.266 OBP .316
.375 SLG .376
9 XBH 8
2 HR 1
11 RBI 7
15/3 K/BB 15/7
3 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending Wood (4-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8 -- the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
