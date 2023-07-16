Sunday, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 6 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-2.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 31 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.0%).
  • In 14 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 37
.250 AVG .211
.350 OBP .289
.386 SLG .330
6 XBH 7
3 HR 3
11 RBI 11
27/12 K/BB 35/9
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Wood (4-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, July 8 when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
