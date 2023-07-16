Sunday, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 6 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-2.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

PNC Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.

Castro has picked up a hit in 31 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (17.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.0%).

In 14 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .250 AVG .211 .350 OBP .289 .386 SLG .330 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 11 27/12 K/BB 35/9 1 SB 0

