On Sunday, July 16, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (51-41) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) at PNC Park, with a start time of 12:05 PM ET. The Giants will be seeking a series sweep.

The Giants are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+125). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (4-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (1-1, 4.44 ERA)

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 24, or 52.2%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 11-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 34 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

