LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 83 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Pirates' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 384 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.379 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Bido has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants - Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home Quinn Priester Shane Bieber 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels - Away - -

