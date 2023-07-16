Pirates vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (51-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 16.
The probable starters are Alex Wood (4-3) for the Giants and Osvaldo Bido (1-1) for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 7, Pirates 6.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 13-21 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (384 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Rich Hill vs Zac Gallen
|July 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Mitch Keller vs Kyle Nelson
|July 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Carmen Mlodzinski vs Zach Davies
|July 14
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Rich Hill vs Ross Stripling
|July 15
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Johan Oviedo vs Alex Cobb
|July 16
|Giants
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Alex Wood
|July 17
|Guardians
|-
|Quinn Priester vs Shane Bieber
|July 18
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|July 19
|Guardians
|-
|Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale
|July 21
|@ Angels
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs TBA
|July 22
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
