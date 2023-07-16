Sunday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (51-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Alex Wood (4-3) for the Giants and Osvaldo Bido (1-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 13-21 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (384 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule