Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .176 with two doubles and four home runs.

Choi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers in his last games.

This year, Choi has totaled at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 28.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (28.6%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .227 AVG .138 .217 OBP .138 .682 SLG .276 4 XBH 2 3 HR 1 4 RBI 2 9/0 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings