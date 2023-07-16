Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is hitting .176 with two doubles and four home runs.
  • Choi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers in his last games.
  • This year, Choi has totaled at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (28.6%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
.227 AVG .138
.217 OBP .138
.682 SLG .276
4 XBH 2
3 HR 1
4 RBI 2
9/0 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Wood (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
