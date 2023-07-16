Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .176 with two doubles and four home runs.
- Choi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers in his last games.
- This year, Choi has totaled at least one hit in seven of 14 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (28.6%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.227
|AVG
|.138
|.217
|OBP
|.138
|.682
|SLG
|.276
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/0
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Wood (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
