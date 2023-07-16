Jason Delay is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Alex Wood and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)



Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 44.4% of his 36 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 36 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.250 AVG .264
.333 OBP .310
.292 SLG .434
2 XBH 6
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/5 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8 when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
