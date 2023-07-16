On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks while hitting .232.
  • In 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Santana has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.235 AVG .228
.316 OBP .309
.399 SLG .380
15 XBH 16
5 HR 4
17 RBI 28
29/18 K/BB 33/20
4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Wood (4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
