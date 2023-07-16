On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Alex Wood TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks while hitting .232.

In 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven home a run in 30 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .235 AVG .228 .316 OBP .309 .399 SLG .380 15 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 29/18 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings