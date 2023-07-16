Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- In 71.8% of his 78 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.229
|AVG
|.287
|.331
|OBP
|.333
|.359
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|24/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday, July 8 -- the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
