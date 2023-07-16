The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

In 71.8% of his 78 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has an RBI in 25 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 42 .229 AVG .287 .331 OBP .333 .359 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 24/19 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings