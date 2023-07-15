On Saturday, Tucupita Marcano (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 62), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.0% of his games this year, Marcano has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .240 AVG .247 .267 OBP .316 .380 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

