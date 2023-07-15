The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) will look for another strong showing from a hitter on a roll against the San Francisco Giants (50-41) on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park. Ji-Man Choi is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.75 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.

Oviedo heads into the outing with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Johan Oviedo vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .248 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 767 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 422 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.406) and are 13th in all of MLB with 106 home runs.

In 4 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Oviedo has a 2.08 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .200.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (6-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.91 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .277 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.