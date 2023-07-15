When the San Francisco Giants (50-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) meet at PNC Park on Saturday, July 15, Alex Cobb will get the nod for the Giants, while the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-165). The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.75 ERA)

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 23, or 51.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Pirates have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

