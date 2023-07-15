Alex Cobb takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at PNC Park against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 82 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 383 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (3-10) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, July 7, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Oviedo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants - Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants - Home Osvaldo Bido - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.