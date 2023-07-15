Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (50-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Alex Cobb (6-2) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (383 total runs).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule