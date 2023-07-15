Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi has two doubles and four home runs while batting .170.
  • In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Choi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (30.8%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.222 AVG .138
.211 OBP .138
.778 SLG .276
4 XBH 2
3 HR 1
4 RBI 2
8/0 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
