Ji-Man Choi -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi has two doubles and four home runs while batting .170.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%), Choi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (30.8%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).

In four games this season (30.8%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .222 AVG .138 .211 OBP .138 .778 SLG .276 4 XBH 2 3 HR 1 4 RBI 2 8/0 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings