Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .656 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .231 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 121st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Suwinski has had a hit in 40 of 80 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.5%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.5%).

In 30 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .222 AVG .240 .351 OBP .361 .444 SLG .570 14 XBH 16 7 HR 12 22 RBI 26 44/25 K/BB 52/21 5 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings