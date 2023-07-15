Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .656 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 57 hits, batting .231 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 121st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 40 of 80 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.5%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (18.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 30 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.222
|AVG
|.240
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.444
|SLG
|.570
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|26
|44/25
|K/BB
|52/21
|5
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.91, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
