Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .231 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 48 of 83 games this season (57.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has an RBI in 30 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), with two or more runs seven times (8.4%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.233
|AVG
|.228
|.311
|OBP
|.309
|.393
|SLG
|.380
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|29/17
|K/BB
|33/20
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-2) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 2.91 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
