On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

In 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this season (32.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 of 77 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .234 AVG .287 .333 OBP .333 .367 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 24/18 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings