Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .176.
- Hedges has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 5.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In 11 games this season (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (17.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.192
|AVG
|.163
|.224
|OBP
|.231
|.233
|SLG
|.225
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Cobb (6-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.91, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.