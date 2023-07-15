The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

PNC Park

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .176.

Hedges has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 5.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 11 games this season (19.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (17.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .192 AVG .163 .224 OBP .231 .233 SLG .225 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 1

