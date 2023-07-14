Friday, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (36 of 61), with multiple hits six times (9.8%).

He has homered in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Marcano has had an RBI in 12 games this year (19.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .227 AVG .247 .257 OBP .316 .371 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

