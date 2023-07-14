LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (49-41) will face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) at PNC Park on Friday, July 14. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Pirates vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Pirates and Giants matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 22, or 50%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 17-16 (51.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 29, or 41.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 23 of 50 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+190) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.