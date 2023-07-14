Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Friday at PNC Park against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 81 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 259 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 379 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.36 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Hill (7-9) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Hill has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants - Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants - Home Osvaldo Bido - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale

