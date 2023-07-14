Friday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) taking on the San Francisco Giants (49-41) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Pirates have been victorious in 29, or 41.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 23-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (379 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule