Friday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) taking on the San Francisco Giants (49-41) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Pirates, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA).

Pirates vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.
  • When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The Pirates have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
  • The Pirates have been victorious in 29, or 41.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Pittsburgh has a mark of 23-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (379 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The Pirates have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 5 @ Dodgers L 6-4 Osvaldo Bido vs Bobby Miller
July 6 @ Dodgers L 5-2 Johan Oviedo vs Julio Urías
July 7 @ Diamondbacks L 7-3 Rich Hill vs Zac Gallen
July 8 @ Diamondbacks L 3-2 Mitch Keller vs Kyle Nelson
July 9 @ Diamondbacks W 4-2 Carmen Mlodzinski vs Zach Davies
July 14 Giants - Rich Hill vs Ross Stripling
July 15 Giants - Johan Oviedo vs Alex Cobb
July 16 Giants - Osvaldo Bido vs TBA
July 17 Guardians - TBA vs Shane Bieber
July 18 Guardians - TBA vs TBA
July 19 Guardians - Rich Hill vs Aaron Civale

