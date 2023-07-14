As action in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open nears an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Mayar Sherif versus Maria Camila Osorio Serrano. Sherif has the fifth-best odds (+750) to be crowned champion at Country Time Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sherif at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sherif's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 11:15 AM ET, Sherif will meet Osorio Serrano in the quarterfinals, after getting past Sofya Lansere 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Sherif is listed at -105 to win her next contest versus Osorio Serrano. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Sherif? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Sherif Stats

In the Round of 16, Sherif won 6-3, 6-3 versus Lansere on Thursday.

Sherif has not won any of her 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 14-19.

Sherif has a record of 10-6 on clay over the last 12 months.

Sherif has played 21.7 games per match in her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Over the past year, Sherif has played 16 matches on clay, and 21.3 games per match.

Sherif has won 28.3% of her return games and 66.9% of her service games over the past year.

Sherif has been victorious in 63.1% of her service games on clay over the past 12 months and 40.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.