Ji-Man Choi returns to action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Ross Stripling and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi is hitting .159 with two doubles and three home runs.

Choi has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Choi has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 .200 AVG .138 .200 OBP .138 .667 SLG .276 3 XBH 2 2 HR 1 2 RBI 2 7/0 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

