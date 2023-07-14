Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Friday, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (57) this season while batting .235 with 30 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 119th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, Suwinski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.230
|AVG
|.240
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.459
|SLG
|.570
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|26
|44/25
|K/BB
|52/21
|5
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Stripling (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.37 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
