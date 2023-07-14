Carlos Santana is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates battle Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .233.

Santana has gotten a hit in 48 of 82 games this season (58.5%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (11.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Santana has an RBI in 30 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .238 AVG .228 .313 OBP .309 .401 SLG .380 14 XBH 16 5 HR 4 17 RBI 28 29/16 K/BB 33/20 4 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings