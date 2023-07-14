In Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev.

Against the underdog Medvedev (+200), Alcaraz is favored (-250) to get to the final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +900 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Medvedev took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has played 24.7 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 77 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Alcaraz has played 10 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 28.1 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Medvedev has played 74 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 59.3% of the games. He averages 22.4 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

In four matches on grass courts in the past year, Medvedev has averaged 25.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

Alcaraz and Medvedev each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on March 19, 2023, with Alcaraz coming out on a top 6-3, 6-2.

Medvedev and Alcaraz have played five total sets, with Medvedev securing three of them and Alcaraz two.

Medvedev has won 23 games (54.8% win rate) versus Alcaraz, who has secured 19 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Medvedev are averaging 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

