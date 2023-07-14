Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Bryan Reynolds is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Ross Stripling and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this year (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.287
|.336
|OBP
|.333
|.371
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
