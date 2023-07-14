Bryan Reynolds is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Ross Stripling and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-4.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had an RBI in 25 games this year (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .234 AVG .287 .336 OBP .333 .371 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

Giants Pitching Rankings