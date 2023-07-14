Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Giants - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .179 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 55 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.197
|AVG
|.163
|.230
|OBP
|.231
|.239
|SLG
|.225
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|18/2
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Stripling gets the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
