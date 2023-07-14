Friday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .179 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

In 43.6% of his games this season (24 of 55), Hedges has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (5.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 55 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .197 AVG .163 .230 OBP .231 .239 SLG .225 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 1

