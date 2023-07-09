On Sunday, Tucupita Marcano (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Marcano has recorded a hit in 35 of 60 games this year (58.3%), including six multi-hit games (10.0%).

In 5.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 of 60 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .227 AVG .247 .257 OBP .319 .371 SLG .383 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 10 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 14/7 3 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings