Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks on July 9, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off at Chase Field on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 76 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .265/.335/.453 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .235/.312/.394 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Davies Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Zach Davies (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.
- Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Giants
|Jun. 23
|4.0
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|3.2
|9
|9
|8
|2
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 13
|3.0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .295/.372/.557 on the season.
- Carroll has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 91 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .286/.365/.494 on the season.
- Marte enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a walk.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
