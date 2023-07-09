The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38), who are trying for the series sweep, will match up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) on Sunday, July 9 at Chase Field, with Zach Davies pitching for the Diamondbacks and Carmen Mlodzinski taking the mound for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-160). A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.52 ERA) vs Mlodzinski - PIT (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 41 times and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-1 (winning 92.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Arizona has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (40.6%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 9-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +4000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.