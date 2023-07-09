Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will meet Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 80 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 257 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with 375 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.392 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Carmen Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Dodgers W 9-7 Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/15/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/16/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - -

