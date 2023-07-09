Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to take down Nick Gonzales and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -160 +135 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 28, or 40.6%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 9-12, a 42.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 45 of its 89 chances.

The Pirates are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-21 18-28 16-24 24-25 27-36 13-13

