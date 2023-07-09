Sunday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) going head-to-head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 9.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zach Davies (1-4) against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1).

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40.6%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 9-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (375 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

