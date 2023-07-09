After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Man Choi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
  • Choi has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.200 AVG .080
.200 OBP .080
.667 SLG .080
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
2 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 10/0
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .283 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.