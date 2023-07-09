After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.

Choi has had a base hit in four of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .200 AVG .080 .200 OBP .080 .667 SLG .080 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 2 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 10/0 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings