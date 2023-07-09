On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.453) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .234 AVG .288 .336 OBP .335 .371 SLG .515 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 17 RBI 25 22/18 K/BB 40/12 2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings